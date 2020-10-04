Ay, caderas de la vida, ay, su ritmo
La mar, la arenilla/ ay, Mar, mascarilla
Hay veces/ que los cuerpos/ se salen de la piel/
y se mueven/ al ritmo/ de las caderas de la vida.
La vida/ se nos va a trozos/ ay, quizás/ nos viene a trozos/
nacemos/ con un primer trozo/ y vamos/ construyendo trozos/
morimos/ con un solo trozo/ y un previo/ ay, perdiendo trozos/
es decir/ añadiendo trozos/ solo así/ seguimos en trozos
¡Ay, el duende! / delicada y suavemente/ sigilosa, sinuosamente/
¡ay!, se desliza el duende/ entre los muy aterradores/ maseteros trituradores/
¡ay!, se desliza el duende/ delicada y suavemente/ sigilosa, sinuosamente/
¡ay!, se desliza el duende/ entre crecientes/ huesos crujientes/
¡ay!, el duende/ delicada y suavemente/ sigilosa, sinuosamente/
¡ay!, se desliza el duende/ entre quebrados tornillos/ de fatigado titanio/
¡ay!, se desliza el duende/ delicada y suavemente/ sigilosa, sinuosamente/
¡ay!, se desliza el duende/ ¡ay!, el duende
Ay, los maseteros/
ay, la mayor presión/ muscular ejercen/ del humano cuerpo/
unir aparentan/ ay, las mandíbulas/ para un masticar/
ay, la verdad, ay, ay/ con su mordedura/ ay, la vida agarrar/
porque existe niño/ en lo más profundo/ y sigue aún vivo
Spring in autumn, not far a rhythm
Bilingual love-making/ that's the only reason/ for being fluent/ in two languages
and some kind of feeling/ to be the same person/ across life/ in splitting soul
Screw me up/ round the clock/ but please/ not any later
Whatever/ your feeling is/ freedom's better/ than expected
Fifty/fifty?
Remember me? / I used to live for freedom/
going through experience/ building up some wisdom/
fifty chances of freedom/ fifty years of boredom/
fifty times for change/ fifty in loneliness/
fifty pills as a gift/ fifty tears out of peers/
fifty hells as a help/ fifty laughs out of loves/
all seem so sound/ the other way round/
all is two in one/ all is which´s won/
life is a gamble
Wisdom to save freedom/ seems hard, it's easy/
it's not speed/ it's a thousand choices deep
Cordless, wireless, all cell phones/ digging, dipping, drilling dreams/
holeless, homeless, hopeless bloke/ feeling deep, seeming screams/
phone! screaming bloke´s dream!
I hope you are fighting back/ your aches and pains/ you are going through/
I have crawled with my hands/ along your painful back/ in nightmare-like dreams
It’s not her/ it’s not him/ it’s something in between/
like a dark fire in her brains/ like an icy knife in his heart
Some time ago/ he decided/ oh, to be born/ at the same time/ oh, she didn’t know/
how many were/ oh, to be killed
Comentarios