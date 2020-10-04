Ay, caderas de la vida, ay, su ritmo

0

La Voz de Asturias Eduardo Madroñal

05/10/2020 05:00 h

La mar, la arenilla/ ay, Mar, mascarilla

Hay veces/ que los cuerpos/ se salen de la piel/

y se mueven/ al ritmo/ de las caderas de la vida.

La vida/ se nos va a trozos/ ay, quizás/ nos viene a trozos/

nacemos/ con un primer trozo/ y vamos/ construyendo trozos/

morimos/ con un solo trozo/ y un previo/ ay, perdiendo trozos/

es decir/ añadiendo trozos/ solo así/ seguimos en trozos

¡Ay, el duende! / delicada y suavemente/ sigilosa, sinuosamente/

¡ay!, se desliza el duende/ entre los muy aterradores/ maseteros trituradores/

¡ay!, se desliza el duende/ delicada y suavemente/ sigilosa, sinuosamente/

¡ay!, se desliza el duende/ entre crecientes/ huesos crujientes/

¡ay!, el duende/ delicada y suavemente/ sigilosa, sinuosamente/

¡ay!, se desliza el duende/ entre quebrados tornillos/ de fatigado titanio/

¡ay!, se desliza el duende/ delicada y suavemente/ sigilosa, sinuosamente/

¡ay!, se desliza el duende/ ¡ay!, el duende

Ay, los maseteros/

ay, la mayor presión/ muscular ejercen/ del humano cuerpo/

unir aparentan/ ay, las mandíbulas/ para un masticar/

ay, la verdad, ay, ay/ con su mordedura/ ay, la vida agarrar/

porque existe niño/ en lo más profundo/ y sigue aún vivo

Spring in autumn, not far a rhythm

Bilingual love-making/ that's the only reason/ for being fluent/ in two languages

and some kind of feeling/ to be the same person/ across life/ in splitting soul

Screw me up/ round the clock/ but please/ not any later

Whatever/ your feeling is/ freedom's better/ than expected

Fifty/fifty?

Remember me? / I used to live for freedom/

going through experience/ building up some wisdom/

fifty chances of freedom/ fifty years of boredom/

fifty times for change/ fifty in loneliness/

fifty pills as a gift/ fifty tears out of peers/

fifty hells as a help/ fifty laughs out of loves/

all seem so sound/ the other way round/

all is two in one/ all is which´s won/

life is a gamble

Wisdom to save freedom/ seems hard, it's easy/

it's not speed/ it's a thousand choices deep

Cordless, wireless, all cell phones/ digging, dipping, drilling dreams/

holeless, homeless, hopeless bloke/ feeling deep, seeming screams/

phone! screaming bloke´s dream!

I hope you are fighting back/ your aches and pains/ you are going through/

I have crawled with my hands/ along your painful back/ in nightmare-like dreams

It’s not her/ it’s not him/ it’s something in between/

like a dark fire in her brains/ like an icy knife in his heart

Some time ago/ he decided/ oh, to be born/ at the same time/ oh, she didn’t know/

how many were/ oh, to be killed