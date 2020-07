Eva Longoria reivindica su toponimía tradicional asturiana

View this post on Instagram

While young Latinos make up a growing part of college freshman classes (see our Story for more!), we can't lose momentum towards our community's educational attainment. 🧑🏽‍🎓Many of our families lack the technology or internet access required to participate in remote learning - but there are solutions, like daily television programming tied to learning curricula. 📺 Get educated on your school district's plan, and ☎️ call your local school board ☎️ to ask what they're doing to ensure ALL students will be provided for this fall. 👩🏾‍🏫 #RemoteLearning #DistanceLearning #HigherEducation #BacktoSchool